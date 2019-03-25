|
|
Matthew M. Sallas, age 23. Passed away March 22, 2019. Loving father of Sofia. Significant other of Samantha Lakie. Dear son of Mary Beth and the late August Sallas. Dear brother of Mark (Erin), Tara (Brad) Cozzie, Jill (Brian) Sallas and Anthony (Sherry). Uncle, Nephew and Cousin to many. Memorial visitation Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. With a service at 7 p.m. at Lack Funeral Home 9236 S. Robert Rd. (8000 w.) in Hickory Hills. Interment private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019