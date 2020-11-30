Matthew Robert Valuch was born on March 27, 1992 in Flossmoor, Illinois. He died peacefully at home in Woodridge, Illinois during the early morning hours of Monday November 23, 2020. He was 28 years old.
Matthew was adopted as a 5-day old infant and was much loved by his parents Nancy and Steven Valuch of Woodridge. As a child, Matt loved fire trucks, music, and traveling to Florida with his parents. As a youth he had an outgoing personality, did well in school, and excelled in both baseball and hockey. Unfortunately, in his teens and twenties Matt struggled with addiction issues and finally succumbed to various illnesses caused by his continued dependencies. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Nancy, and is survived by his father, Steven. He had no siblings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an Opiate Treatment Center of your choice. Opiate Addiction Treatment Centers (alltreatment.com
) A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1st from 9:30 A.M. until the Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. at St. Scholastica Church, 7800 Janes Avenue, Woodridge. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home - 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
.