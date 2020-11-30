1/
Matthew R. Valuch
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Robert Valuch was born on March 27, 1992 in Flossmoor, Illinois. He died peacefully at home in Woodridge, Illinois during the early morning hours of Monday November 23, 2020. He was 28 years old.

Matthew was adopted as a 5-day old infant and was much loved by his parents Nancy and Steven Valuch of Woodridge. As a child, Matt loved fire trucks, music, and traveling to Florida with his parents. As a youth he had an outgoing personality, did well in school, and excelled in both baseball and hockey. Unfortunately, in his teens and twenties Matt struggled with addiction issues and finally succumbed to various illnesses caused by his continued dependencies. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Nancy, and is survived by his father, Steven. He had no siblings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an Opiate Treatment Center of your choice. Opiate Addiction Treatment Centers (alltreatment.com) A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1st from 9:30 A.M. until the Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. at St. Scholastica Church, 7800 Janes Avenue, Woodridge. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home - 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Scholastica Church
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved