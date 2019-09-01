|
Matthew R. Olson. Age 39, passed away August 26th. He grew up in Glen Ellyn, and had recently been living in Chicago.He is survived by his parents, Arthur "A.J." and Linda, nee Beck, his brother Patrick (Erin), his nephews A.J., Grady and Kellen, along with numerable Olson and Beck aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his brother Arthur Beck Olson "Artie", and his grandparents Robert and Nadine Beck and Arthur and Virginia Olson. Music was Matt's passion along with poetry, sports and dogs. He was a kind, courageous, gentle man. Matt would brave any adversity to protect his family and friends. Please keep Matt in your thoughts and prayers. There have been no services scheduled at this time. Info: Gamboney & Son Funeral Directors 708/420-5108
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019