Matthew T. Olson
1990 - 2020
Matthew T. Olson, of Riverside, died unexpextedly July 5, 2020. Beloved son of Patrick and Allison (Houha) Olson. Dear brother of Clare Rose Olson. Nephew and cousin to many. He was born May 24, 1990 and graduated from Illinois State University in 2012. He loved music, anime and especially Kingdom Hearts. Memorial gathering will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Peterson-Bassi Chapels/ Gamboney & Son Directors, 6938 W. North Ave (3 blks east of Harlem) Chicago. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Paul's Parish in Riverside. Donations in Matthews name may be made to NAMlillinois.org or St. Paul's Parish in Riverside, IL. Info: 708/848-6661


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:30 - 03:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
04:00 PM
St. Paul's Parish
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
