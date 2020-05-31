Matthias J. Karleskey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthias's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthias "Matt" J. Karleskey, 92, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Hilda, nee Bonaguro; loving father of Lili and Martin (Claudia); dear grandfather of Brian, Chris (Sarah), and Joe; cherished great grandfather of Joshua; fond brother in law of Adeline (the late Joe) Becia and the honorable Judge Les (Mary Lou) Bonaguro. Due to the covid 19 pandemic, services and interment private. Memorials may be made to St. Martha Church. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved