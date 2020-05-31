Matthias "Matt" J. Karleskey, 92, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Hilda, nee Bonaguro; loving father of Lili and Martin (Claudia); dear grandfather of Brian, Chris (Sarah), and Joe; cherished great grandfather of Joshua; fond brother in law of Adeline (the late Joe) Becia and the honorable Judge Les (Mary Lou) Bonaguro. Due to the covid 19 pandemic, services and interment private. Memorials may be made to St. Martha Church. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.