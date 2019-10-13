Home

Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd., (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd., (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Matthias "Matt" Liebgott age 83 formerly of Mt. Prospect. Beloved husband of the late Magdalena Liebgott; loving father of Matthias J. (Jane) Liebgott; cherished grandfather of Mattison (Shane) Leever, Mackenzie Liebgott (Nick Pool), Kyle (Leslie) Senescu and Erik (Sarah) Senescu; great grandfather of Atlas Pool, Owen and Macie Senescu; dear partner of Rose Schneider. Visitation Tuesday October 15, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd., (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
