Maude M. Kelso, 91, passed away on March 8, 2019 after a long illness. She is survived by her sister, Leslie Majer, five children, Katherine (Pierre) Jumel, Susan (Thomas) Sampogna, Nancy Bennett, Joan Zimmers and John (Jane) Kelso, 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by herhusband, George H. Kelso, brothers William and John Laidlaw and sister, Catherine Rumens. Born in Saltcoats, Scotland, she lived in Deerfield for 56 years. She worked at Northwestern University Library for 25 years and received a degree from there in 1982. She was an avid reader and collected cookbooks and books about Scotland. Maude enjoyed traveling, gardening, and keeping up with her friends in Williams Bay, Wisconsin where she grew up. Services private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019