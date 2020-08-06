1/
Maudine Mason Bowman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maudine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maudine Mason Bowman, 93, of Northbrook, passed away August 2, 2020. She was the loving mother of Jeff (Beth) Bowman, Debi (Steve) Neverman, Judy (Charles) Armgardt, Lisa (Michael) Knights, the proud grandmother of Greg (Tessa) Bowman, Kate (Peter) Vandendriesse, Thomas Bowman, Terry (Betty) Neverman, Melissa Neverman, Emily Armgardt, Kayla Armgardt, Will Knights, and Sean Knights, the proud great-grandmother of Carter Bowman, Julian Bowman, Madison Neverman, Tyler Neverman, Jordan Meighan, and the dear sister of Millie Jo (Stan) Flory.

Maudine was born in Detroit, MI and raised on a cotton farm in Strawberry, AK. She was the eldest daughter of Floyd and Maude Mason. The family moved back to Michigan so Maudine and her sister could go to college. She moved to Northbrook in 1968 and loved living here for over 50 years. Early on, she began working at Little Ones Nursery School where she met her life long friend, Pepper Adams. She enjoyed working for District #28 for over 25 years in both the Greenbriar classrooms and the District office.

The Village Presbyterian Church of Northbrook became her second home. She had the pleasure of serving as a deacon and was involved in many ministry programs. She also enjoyed her active participation in the Northbrook Historical Society (Board Member), Northbrook Friendship League, and her PEO sisterhood. While Maudine enjoyed her Chicago Cubs, The Chicago Botanical Gardens, reading, traveling, and taking pictures, her greatest loves were her family and friends.

A celebration of Maudine's life will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Village Presbyterian Church, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-North on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved