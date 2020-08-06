Maudine Mason Bowman, 93, of Northbrook, passed away August 2, 2020. She was the loving mother of Jeff (Beth) Bowman, Debi (Steve) Neverman, Judy (Charles) Armgardt, Lisa (Michael) Knights, the proud grandmother of Greg (Tessa) Bowman, Kate (Peter) Vandendriesse, Thomas Bowman, Terry (Betty) Neverman, Melissa Neverman, Emily Armgardt, Kayla Armgardt, Will Knights, and Sean Knights, the proud great-grandmother of Carter Bowman, Julian Bowman, Madison Neverman, Tyler Neverman, Jordan Meighan, and the dear sister of Millie Jo (Stan) Flory.Maudine was born in Detroit, MI and raised on a cotton farm in Strawberry, AK. She was the eldest daughter of Floyd and Maude Mason. The family moved back to Michigan so Maudine and her sister could go to college. She moved to Northbrook in 1968 and loved living here for over 50 years. Early on, she began working at Little Ones Nursery School where she met her life long friend, Pepper Adams. She enjoyed working for District #28 for over 25 years in both the Greenbriar classrooms and the District office.The Village Presbyterian Church of Northbrook became her second home. She had the pleasure of serving as a deacon and was involved in many ministry programs. She also enjoyed her active participation in the Northbrook Historical Society (Board Member), Northbrook Friendship League, and her PEO sisterhood. While Maudine enjoyed her Chicago Cubs, The Chicago Botanical Gardens, reading, traveling, and taking pictures, her greatest loves were her family and friends.A celebration of Maudine's life will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Village Presbyterian Church, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062.