I roomed with Maura at St Mary's, at the University of Fribourg in Switzerland, and later in Tokyo while she was teaching for the DOF. She shared with me a love of French and poetry... and to look for 'the real' in life. Maura was a sensitive, caring person. Years of distance between us have not lessened her impact on my outlook. May she rest in peace.
(Mimi)
Maura Therese Kiley, age 80, born May 2, 1940 to the late Roger and Helen (nee Burke) Kiley, died as a result of brain/lung cancer. Maura is survived by her loving sisters Dee (the late Raymond) LeFevour, Gillian (James P) Carey, and her brothers John (Carolyn) Kiley , and Roger Jr. (Alvina) Kiley. She was predeceased by her sister Kathleen Kiley. She was a beloved aunt and cousin to many generations. Maura was an extraordinary person in so many ways. She impacted many people from her life-long experiences and career with her warmth, empathy, and compassion. She had limitless love for her family and friends. Maura graduated from St. Mary's of Notre Dame with a BA in French and Education and earned a Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Art from the Art Institute of Chicago. Maura was an exceptional artist and her passion for Art/Painting continued her entire life. She taught French, English, and Art in a number of Catholic and public elementary schools in Chicago and Oak Park for over nine years. In her twenties, Maura worked for Department of Defense teaching French and English at Camp Drake in Japan. While in Japan, she, traveled all over the Far East with friends enjoying the travels immensely. Maura also worked for the City of Chicago's Office of Manpower as the chief training officer. She was active in politics, once acting as Campaign Manager for a candidate who ran for the office of Alderman of the 43rd Ward in Chicago's Lincoln Park. She was also a real estate broker for over eleven years in Chicago's Lincoln Park Neighborhood. She enjoyed several years of peaceful retirement in Wisconsin before returning to live in Chicago and later in Oak Park. Maura was generous, creative, self-less, and a remarkable woman of many talents. Her infectious smile, and passion for the underdog will be sorely missed by her brothers, sisters, cousins, many nieces and nephews, and her many friends. Maura's family will hold a private memorial service in June remembering her love and uniqueness with grieving hearts. Funeral info: www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.