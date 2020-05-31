I roomed with Maura at St Mary's, at the University of Fribourg in Switzerland, and later in Tokyo while she was teaching for the DOF. She shared with me a love of French and poetry... and to look for 'the real' in life. Maura was a sensitive, caring person. Years of distance between us have not lessened her impact on my outlook. May she rest in peace.

(Mimi)

Mary Maury

Friend