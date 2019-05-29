|
Maureen A. McBride (nee Leahy), age 76 beloved wife of the late Patrick J. McBride; loving mother of Patrick (Dana) McBride, Jennifer McBride, Kate (Brian) Cotter and Theresa (Steve) Barkley; cherished grandmother of Delaney, Molly and Patrick McBride, Jimmy, Patrick and Fiona Cotter, Breanna and Aiden Barkley; dearest sister of the late James (Kathleen), Thomas (Marlene) and Terry Leahy. Maureen was a kind, beautiful, classy woman, and took great pride in the love of her family. Maureen was cared for by her friend Joan Perryman. Visitation Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12:00 Noon at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 4293200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019