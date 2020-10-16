Maureen Ann Pitt, age 83, beloved wife of 60 years to John A. Pitt; loving mother of Jim (Maryann), Ellen, Martin, Michael and Sean (Lisa); cherished grandma of thirteen; dear sister of Sr. Eileen Quinn Dominican O.P. and the late Shelia (the late Mike) Mayo and Berry (Marge) Quinn. Visitation, Sunday from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. Funeral prayers, Monday 9:15 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 W. Talcott Rd. Park Ridge, procession to Mary, Seat of Wisdom for 10 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com
or (847) 823-5122.