1/
Maureen Ann Pitt
1936 - 2020
Maureen Ann Pitt, age 83, beloved wife of 60 years to John A. Pitt; loving mother of Jim (Maryann), Ellen, Martin, Michael and Sean (Lisa); cherished grandma of thirteen; dear sister of Sr. Eileen Quinn Dominican O.P. and the late Shelia (the late Mike) Mayo and Berry (Marge) Quinn. Visitation, Sunday from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. Funeral prayers, Monday 9:15 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 W. Talcott Rd. Park Ridge, procession to Mary, Seat of Wisdom for 10 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
OCT
19
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Nelson Funeral Home
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Mary, Seat of Wisdom
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
1 entry
October 15, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stephen Parlier
