Maureen Anne Fitzgerald, (nee Ryan). Age 93. A native of Limerick City, Ireland formerly of Chicago and late of Orland Park. Wife of the late Nick. Devoted mother of Jack (Linda), Theresa (Jim) Segredo, Nick (Lynn), Jimmie (Judy) and Anne Marie. Grandmother of Kelly Jones, Mary Kate Fitzgerald, Jimmie Segredo, Maggie Fitzgerald, Michael Segredo, JP Fitzgerald, Brian Fitzgerald, Kristina Segredo, Chris Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Bryan Fitzgerald, Bridget Fitzgerald, and Alyssa Fitzgerald. She was the daughter of the Michael Ryan and Hanora Keyes. She was the sister of Jack, Mick (Rita), Frank (Phyllis), Joe (Doreen) and Gerard (Jane). She was the fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She came to the States in 1947 and was married at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. Soon after that she and Nick moved to the south side of Chicago where they raised their family in an atmosphere of Irish culture and wit. Veteran of the Martinique and Carriage Green Country Club. Member of the Pioneers. Private Memorial Mass at St. Elizabeth Seton Church and entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery have taken place.





