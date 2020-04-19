|
|
Maureen Anne Hartnett, 59, of Chicago, passed away in her home on April 13, 2020. Dear daughter of Constance (deceased) and William Hartnett. Maureen is survived by her father, her siblings, Eileen Hartnett Wicklin (Tim), Laura Egan (Bill), and Jim Hartnett (Hilary Tudor), and her many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Greater Chicago Food Depository would be greatly appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020