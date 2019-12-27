|
Maureen B. Cimaglia nee Geraghty. Beloved wife of the late John Cimaglia. Loving mother of John (Sheila) Cimaglia, Jeanne (Joe) Zurawski & Julie (David) Dillenbeck. Cherished grandmother of John (Kellie), Michael, Brendan C.P.D., Patrick, Joseph, Martin (fiancé Bailey Wuske), Liam, Daniel, Abbie, Daniel, Olivia & Joshua. Devoted daughter of the late John & Beatrice Geraghty. Dear sister of Joseph (Margie) Geraghty & the late Jack Geraghty. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please put forward an act of kindness or send someone a simple smile in memory of our mother. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019