Maureen B. Wenk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Wenk age 87 nee Gorman

Beloved wife of the late Robert

Loving Mother of Donna Tortorello (Anthony)

Cherished Grandmother of Anthony, Nicholas (Catherine) and Zachary

Proud Great Grandmother of Addison and Theodore.

Loving sister, sister in law and aunt of many.

Maureen retired after 35 years from Rose Packing Co., Chicago, il.

Along with spending time with her family, she enjoyed playing the lottery and taking trips to the casino.

Due to covid 19 restrictions, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Palos Hospital Hospice Lemont, Il.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved