Maureen Wenk age 87 nee GormanBeloved wife of the late RobertLoving Mother of Donna Tortorello (Anthony)Cherished Grandmother of Anthony, Nicholas (Catherine) and ZacharyProud Great Grandmother of Addison and Theodore.Loving sister, sister in law and aunt of many.Maureen retired after 35 years from Rose Packing Co., Chicago, il.Along with spending time with her family, she enjoyed playing the lottery and taking trips to the casino.Due to covid 19 restrictions, services will be private.In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Palos Hospital Hospice Lemont, Il.