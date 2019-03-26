Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Maureen C. McCarthy

Maureen C. McCarthy Obituary
Maureen C. McCarthy (nee Lynn), Age 80, Born into Eternal Life on March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward E. McCarthy for 59 years. Loving mother of Edward P., Daniel, John, Mary Danaher (Mike Cummings), Matthew, Molly (Patrick) Cranley, Beanie (Buzz) McClelland, and the late Paul (Sherry) McCarthy. Proud "Mimi" to her grandchildren: Eddie (Orquidia), Hillary, and Conor; Danny (Alicia) and Katie (Brian); Megan, Brian and Alyssa; Billy and Jack; Maggie, MoMo, Patrick, and Zuzu; Francis, Marnie, and Teddy; and to her great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Eddie, Rosalie, Brie, and her angel Baby Jack. Dear sister of Arlene Price, and the late Patrick (Anita), the late Terry (Janet), the late Joseph (Patricia) and the late John Lynn. Also loved by her many nieces and nephews. Maureen was blessed with a special gift of making everyone feel like family. Alumna of LCM School of Nursing (1959), Proud neighbor of one of the best blocks in Beverly, Longwood Drive, and fond member of the Mercy Circle community. Visitation Wednesday 3-8pm at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Family and friends will meet at church on Thursday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Private Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to Mercy Circle, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago, IL 60655 or the Christ the King School Foundation are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019
