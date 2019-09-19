|
Maureen C. Weis (nee Quaid) age 89, Sept. 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Mary (the late Patrick) Galvin, Joanne (Edward)
Cooney, Janet (Timothy) Kelly, Carole (Daniel) Burns and Maureen (Patrick) Sweeney. Fond grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 7. Sister of Jerry (Susan and the late Judy) Quaid. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired Teacher from School Dist. 125. Visitation Saturday at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church 4107 W. 107th Street. From 9: 30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. (Please enter from South Parking Lot). Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to J.D.R.F. 1 N. La Salle St. Suite 1200, Chicago, IL. 60602 or 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL. 60607. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019