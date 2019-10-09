Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:15 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st St.
Orland Park, IL
(nee Moriarty) age 87. Native of Murreagh Co. Kerry Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Michael Coughlin (Co. Clare Ireland). Loving mother of Michael (Eileen) (late Laura), John, Kevin (Joyce) and David. Cherished grandmother to Brendan, Shayelyn, Benjamin, Chancellor; step-grandmother to the late Shane O'Donoghue, Meghan (Geoff) Doyle and Colleen O'Donoghue; and great step-grandmother to Owen and Audrey Doyle. Dearest sister to Breda (Vincent) Harty and Kathy (Denis) Jones. Preceded in death by brothers Thomas and Patrick Moriarty and sisters Elizabeth Barrett, Noreen Reedy, and Eileen Fahy. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Loving daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Moriarty. Proud member of the Kerry Association. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass to be held at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St. Orland Park, IL on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
