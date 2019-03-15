|
Maureen "Mo" E. Lewus nee O'Leary, suddenly; loving mother of George (Kimberly) Vendel, Jr. and Christine Mason (Dayo) Olaifa; special "Mom" to Dawn Marie and Elizabethann; devoted partner of Ralph Velazquez; cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother; also survived by many friends and her "fur babies". Visitation Saturday and Sunday March 16 & 17, 2019; 3pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie Ave., Evergreen Park where Funeral Service will be held Monday March 18th at 10:00 am Interment Resurrection Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www. kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019