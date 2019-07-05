Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
1215 Modaff Rd.
Naperville, IL
Maureen E. Murphy Obituary
Maureen E. Murphy (nee Meiling), age 90, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, and a former longtime resident of Country Club Hills, IL passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 at her Naperville home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 9 8:00-10:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. For full obituary, please visit friedrichjones.com. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 5, 2019
