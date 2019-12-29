Home

Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Theater on the Lake
2401 N. Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL
View Map
Maureen E. Rogan Obituary
Maureen Elizabeth Rogan, 54, longtime East Lakeview resident, passed away peacefully at home, December 22, 2019. Born at West Point, NY, Maureen grew up in Middleton, WI and earned her B.S. in Political Science from University of Wisconsin-Madison before embarking on a long career in event planning, most recently at Mayer Brown. Beloved wife of 23 years of Vincent Michael Cozzi. Devoted mother to Aidan Rogan Cozzi and Cameron Rogan Cozzi. Loving daughter of John Francis Rogan and the late Anna May Rogan (nee Cogan). Beloved baby sister of Suzanne, John "Jack" (Judy), Kathleen, Patricia, Colleen (Antonio Cazares), Michael (Sue), Kevin, and David Rogan. Beloved aunt, colleague, running pal, tennis partner and friend of many. Celebration of Life, Sunday, December 29th from 2-5pm at Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, 60614. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Maureen Rogan to: Malnati Brain Tumor Institute, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, 420 E. Superior St., 9th Floor, Attn: Nicole Langert Chicago, IL 60611, or online: https://secure.ard.northwestern.edu/s/1479/282-giving/form-bc.aspx?sid=1479&gid=282&pgid=25780&cid=43076&appealcode=FSMOG&dids=212.452 Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
