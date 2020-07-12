Maureen E. Schmidt, nee Gremp, of Villa Park, age 53. Beloved wife of John; loving mother of Colleen, Emily and Mary; cherished daughter of Albert (Sandra) and the late Joanne Daly; dear sister of Mary-Jo (Jerry) Dempsey, Bill (Tammie) Gremp, Katy (Louis) Williams and Adam Gremp; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday is Private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to the Wellness House (www.wellnesshouse.org
) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.