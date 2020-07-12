1/
Maureen E. Schmidt
1966 - 2020
Maureen E. Schmidt, nee Gremp, of Villa Park, age 53. Beloved wife of John; loving mother of Colleen, Emily and Mary; cherished daughter of Albert (Sandra) and the late Joanne Daly; dear sister of Mary-Jo (Jerry) Dempsey, Bill (Tammie) Gremp, Katy (Louis) Williams and Adam Gremp; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday is Private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to the Wellness House (www.wellnesshouse.org) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

July 11, 2020
I only met Maureen several times through Mary-Jo! I will always picture her with a smile, and remember her laughter. She was a joy to be around. Peace be with Maureen and prayers for her family.
Kathy Getz
Acquaintance
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
July 10, 2020
Dear John, Colleen, Mary & Emily,
There are no words to express how heavy our hearts are at this very sad time for you & your family. Maureen was a spectacular Gal and will be missed dearly. Our deepest sympathies to you.
Jan Conrad & Jimmy Hassett ❤❤
Jan Conrad
Friend
