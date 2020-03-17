|
|
Maureen Holmes nee Cafferkey, age 84, of Chicago formerly of Ballina Mayo County Ireland. Beloved wife to Jim J. Holmes. Devoted mother to Jimmy (Tracy) Holmes. Cherished Grandma to Jack, Olivia, and Ethan. Loving sister to Teresa Fitzgerald, and 11 more brothers and sisters. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews here and in Ireland. A visitation will be held Wednesday March 18, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL from 9:00-9:45AM with a mass following at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N Sauganash Ave, Chicago, IL at 10:00AM. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines IL. For more information please visit Maureen's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020