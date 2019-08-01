Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Maureen Juozapavicius
Sister Maureen Juozapavicius Obituary
Sister Maureen Juozapavicius, SSC, 92, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 72 years, died July 29, 2019. Sister Maureen served as an elementary school teacher and tutor in Illinois (Chicago and Northbrook), New Mexico, Nebraska, and Florida, guidance counselor and teacher at Maria High School, and as pastoral care associate at Holy Cross Hospital. Sister Maureen is survived by her nephews Daniel Joseph and Anthony (Nina) Juozapavich and grandniece, Nina Juozapavich. Her parents, Anthony and Eva Juozapavicius and brother Anthony Juozapavich and sister-in-law Nina Juozapavich, preceded Sister Maureen in death. Visitation and Wake Service at Franciscan Village Chapel, 1260 Franciscan Drive, Lemont, IL, Saturday, August 3, 2019 , 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11:30 a.m. Interment, St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. 773-776-1324
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019
