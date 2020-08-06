1/1
Maureen Karen Baricelli
Maureen Karen Baricelli, nee Nelson, age 64, of Grapevine, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on February 10.

Maureen graduated from Taft High School and went on to obtain her degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

On July 29, she celebrated 25 years of marriage to her husband, Daniel.

Maureen spent the majority of her career as a Customer Service Agent with British Airways. She was a proud member of VASA - Swedish/American Organization DFW. Maureen had a passion for gardening, golf, and spending time with family, especially her 3 granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her father Howard R Nelson, her mother Mary V Nelson. She is survived by husband Daniel, loving mother of Christopher Popp, Jennifer (Aaron) Cerrato, and cherished grandmother of Audrey Popp, Abigail and Juniper Cerrato.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm at Skaja Funeral Home in Niles, IL.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chicago, IL.

Burial will follow at Bohemian National Cemetery.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
