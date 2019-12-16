Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Maureen Kay Burke Obituary
Maureen Kay Burke, 76, of Wilmette, Illinois passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15th. Maureen's compassion and generous spirit were a blessing to all who knew her. Her smile would light up a room. Her laugh was a storyteller's best friend. And her heart could always be found in the right place. Born to Catherine and Maurice A. Fox, on December 21, 1942, Maureen grew up on the west side of Chicago with her bothers Ronald and Patrick. She attended St. Mel's grade school, Trinity High School and went on to Clarke College, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in education. She taught at Elm School in Elmwood Park, IL. In 1968, she married John "Jack" M. Burke. They moved to Wilmette to establish a home for their growing family. In addition to the mighty challenge of raising three boys (all two years apart), Maureen dedicated time to her community and helping others. She was president of the Faith, Hope & Charity School Board. For many years, she volunteered for Boys Hope, Girls Hope, where she was a college mentor, president of the women's board and in 2000 the recipient of the "Heart of Gold" award.

Maureen's most cherished role was that of mom, wife, nana, sister, aunt and friend. The love and support she gave those in her life was her greatest gift. If you needed someone to worry for you, she was on it. If you had something to celebrate, she could not contain her excitement for you. While dementia took away the amazing person she was too soon, the "Maureen we all knew" will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jack Burke; her three children and their spouses, Brian and Chris Burke, Timothy and Jennifer Burke, Michael and Elizabeth Burke; and her five grandchildren, Jack, Colin, Barrett, Quinn and Rory. The family would like to thank the many wonderful people who cared for her at both 3 Crowns Park and House of Welcome.

Visitation and the funeral mass will be Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, Illinois. Visitation begins at 9:30 am and the funeral mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys Hope, Girls Hope of Illinois, 1100 North Laramie Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091 (chicagobhgh.org) or Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60060 (misericordia.com).

Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
