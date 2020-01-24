|
(nee Maloney)--Beloved wife of the late James Mannion; loving mother of Bridget (Patrick), Michael (Lisa), and Sheamus, CPD (Aimee); dear grandmother of Maura, Kevin, Michael, Ryan, and Shane; fond sister of Joe (the late Nora), Sheila (the late Patrick Clemens), Peggy (the late Tom Walsh), Bea (Mike Duffy), Patricia (Bob Haertel), the late Winnie and the late Mike (Gail); aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Juliana Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020