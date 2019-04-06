|
Maureen Marcia Glassberg, née Frank, 82, loving daughter of the late Ira and Rose Frank; beloved wife and best friend for 48 years of the late Donald Alan Glassberg; devoted mother of Kevin Frank (Ellen) Glassberg; proud "Gram" of Noah Harrison and Ariel Rose Glassberg; dear sister of Anne (William) Goldstein; cherished aunt of Deborah, Cathy, Heather, Daniel and Deborah; treasured friend of many - she loved a beautiful, diverse mix of people, and they all loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kellog Cancer Center, www.northshore.org OR The Night Ministry, www.thenightministry.org. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 7th at 12:00 pm at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow: Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019