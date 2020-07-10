Maureen T. Murphy, of Chicago, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020. Maureen was born July 19, 1960 and was a lifelong resident of Chicago. Maureen's legacy of love, loyalty and friendship will be carried on by many. Beloved sister of Jeanne (Tom) Murphy Zelten; cherished aunt of Steven (Maria) Zelten, Katie (Ben Fallon) Zelten and Jimmy (Mati Ardis) Zelten; special sister to Maureen Mascha, loving companion of John Clark and blessed Godmother to Sarah Martinez. Loving cousin, niece and friend. Her father, James Francis Murphy and mother, Dorothy Ann (Dillon) Murphy were first to greet her in paradise. Maureen's family would like to thank Dr. Hamad, nurses and staff at Affiliated Oncologists and Dr. Nawas and Dr.Feria for all their care and kindness. Maureen's funeral service and interment at Calvary Cemetery were private due to COVID-19. A memorial mass is planned Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Christina's Catholic Church as allowed per COVID guidelines.





