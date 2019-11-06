|
Maureen N. Lawlor nee Roach, beloved wife of 42 years of Thomas P. Lawlor. Loving mother of Tara (Joseph Mokos) Lawlor. Proud grandma of Cecilia Mokos. Cherished sister of Susan Ballauer and Doldine Roach. Adored aunt of Sean, Jim, and Kate. Dear great aunt MoMo of Abigail, Moira and Keira. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6435 Kilbourn Ave., Chicago, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019