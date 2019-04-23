|
|
(nee Brennan). Age 59 of Palos Heights, IL. Formerly of Shorewood, IL. Fought a courageous battle with ALS. Retired from the Troy 30C School District. Beloved wife of 36 years to Peter T. Cerve. Devoted mother of Kate (Sam) McDowell, Kristen (Mike) Fisher, and Alison (Ryan) Herter. Cherished daughter of Martin and Helen (nee Gavin) Brennan. Adored sister of Mary (Ken) Yerkes, Eileen Brennan, Gerry (Mike) Strunka, Marty (Eileen) Brennan, Tom (Lisa) Brennan, Mike (Kim) Brennan, and Ann Brennan. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Thursday 8:30 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Incarnation Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 W Huron St # 4003, Chicago, IL 60654. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019