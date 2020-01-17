Home

Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church Hinsdale
306 W. 4th St.
Hinsdale, IL
View Map
Maureen Petell Obituary
Maureen Anita Petell (Nee McMahon), former longtime Hinsdale resident. Beloved wife of the late Frank Petell. Devoted friend and sister in law of Daniel B. Benoit. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Mary McMahon; brothers James (Kay) and Robert McMahon and sisters Marjorie (Ron) Fraider and Marilyn Benoit. Maureen was a fond sister-in-law, cousin, friend, aunt, great-aunt, and stepmother. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 9 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church Hinsdale, 306 W. 4th St. Hinsdale, IL 60521. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020
