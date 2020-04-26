|
Maureen Plain nee Ryan, retired Chicago Public School Teacher and Principal, died peacefully at age 87.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Plain.
Loving mother of Bill (Tiffany Zanon) & Kass Plain.
Fond sister of the late Margaret (the late Edward) Frohnauer & the late Dr. William T. (the late Victoria) Ryan.
Aunt of Lynn F. (Michael) Craig & Michael (Candy) Davis. Great aunt of Brittany & Haley Craig. Fond cousin of Harry (Rita) Moran.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Live Grit Soars Digital Divide Fund that provides tablets and laptops to CPS students for e-learning. www.LiveGritSoars.org.
For information about a Celebration of Life that will be held at a later date, please contact Giancola Funeral & Cremation (800) 975-4321. www.giancolafuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020