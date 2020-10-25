Maureen Prassas

1/
Maureen O. Prassas nee O'Donnell, beloved wife of Philip G. Prassas: loving mother of Heidi (Jason) Ziomek, and Philip J. (Kathryn) Prassas; lovingly cherished grandmother "YiaYia" to Chloe, Delia and Hailey Ziomek and Marco, Alexander, Apollo and Josephine Prassas: cherished sister of the late Sue and Gerry Lafeber, the late Stephen O'Donnell, Patrick and the late Ursula O'Donnell, Robert and the late Sue O'Donnell, the late Mick O'Donnell and Kathleen O'Donnell; fond sister-in-law of Jerome (Gail) Prassas; beloved aunt of Kevin (Beth) Lafeber, Maureen (John) Segner, Bridget (Rich) Hinrichs, Michael (Jodi) Lafeber, the late Patrick O' Donnell, Michael O'Donnell, Philip (Mary) O'Donnell, Maureen (James) DeBritz, Katie (Kevin) Wahl, Petra Esterer, Christopher (Michelle) Prassas, Katie (Tom) Tingle, Stephen (Razan) Prassas, Elizabeth (Matt) Licata, Julie (Sean) Kras. She lived life to the fullest. Her smile was always warm and welcoming, and her generosity was boundless. She loved everybody and, in turn, was loved by all. Due to the pandemic the Funeral Mass is private at SS Faith Hope & Charity Church. To view the Funeral live on Thursday October 29, 2020 10:30 a.m. go to www.donnellanfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions to: St. Jude's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info: 847 675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
SS Faith Hope & Charity Church
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
