Reposing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
9525 S Lawndale Ave
Evergreen Park, IL
Reposing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
9525 S Lawndale Ave
Evergreen Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
9525 S Lawndale Ave
Evergreen Park, IL
Maureen R. Dombro Obituary
Maureen R. Dombro nee Phelan. Age 77. Longtime Evergreen Park resident. Graduate of Mother McCauley High School Class of 1960. Longtime and active member of Most Holy Redeemer Church. Wife for 54 years of Thomas "Tom" Dombro. Mother of Peg Griffiths, Tom (Lisa) Dombro, Laura Dombro and Michelle Dombro. Grandmother of Emma and Billy Griffiths, Brennan and Nicholas Dombro, Rylee Dombro, Benjamin, Jack and Ellie Threloff. Daughter of the late Margaret nee Collins and Albert Phelan. Sister of Bill (Patricia) Phelan, Patricia "Pat" (Phil) Wilson, Michael (Marge) Phelan, Kathy (Tom) Lipinski, Denis (Judy) Phelan, Richard (Jane) Phelan and Mark (Judy) Phelan. Sister in-law of Joan (William) Mazan and the late Ron (late Pauline) Dombro. Aunt, cousin and friend of many. Resting at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 S Lawndale Ave, Evergreen Park on Monday January 20, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 am. Interment St Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Maureen's name to Fr. Franzen Scholarship Fund, c/o Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 S Lawndale Ave, Evergreen Park, IL, 60805 and Society of St Vincent Depaul at http://svdpusa.plannedgiving.org/giving/5 would be appreciated by the Dombro family. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020
