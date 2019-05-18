Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 622-9300
Maureen Russo
Maureen Marie Russo, 67, was born in Chicago on July 12, 1951, and passed on May 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family: beloved mother of Jennifer Zonzo; dear daughter of the late Michael & Bernice Russo; most loving cousin of Darlene Parratore; fond friend and family member of many. Visitation Sunday from 3PM to 9PM at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago; Funeral Monday 10AM from Funeral Home to St. William Church for Mass at 11AM; Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ The King Mausoleum; info 773-622-9300 or www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 18, 2019
