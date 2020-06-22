Sr. Maureen Sauer, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Des Moines, IA, died peacefully on July 19, 2020 at the age of 85, in the 68th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and many cousins. Her parents and her brother Thomas Sauer preceded her in death. Sister's ministries as an educator, musician, parish music director, and congregational leadership took her to Cincinnati, Columbus and Chicago. After her retirement Sr. Maureen participated in the ministry of prayer at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center. Because of the Covid-19 quarantine, a Memorial Mass will be held at a date yet to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home. www.springgrove.org
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 22, 2020.