|
|
Maureen Serb, nee Stanton. Beloved wife of Patrick Serb. Loving mother of Kathleen Lowry, Colleen (Michael) Phillips, and the late Gregory Serb. Dear grandmother of John "Jack" Lowry and Charles Phillips. Adored sister of Joseph (Monica), Mary Jean (Martin) Moriarty, Ellen (Stac) Schneider, James (Beth), John (Meggan) and the late Kathleen Nolan and Patricia (Thomas) Denten. Daughter of the late Joseph P. and Mary Ellen Stanton. Aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Maureen was a dedicated teacher for nearly twenty years at Immaculate Conception School. Her happiest memories were spent at Assembly Park in Lake Delavan with her family and friends. She will truly be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's name may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N La Salle Dr., Chicago, IL, 60654. Funeral services 9:15 AM, Tuesday, December 10, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, to Immaculate Conception Church for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Info 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019