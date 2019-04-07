MAUREEN ANN STAILEY--The beloved daughter of the late Julia and Les Stailey was born in Chicago on June 28,1949. Maureen passed away peacefully at home on March 31,2019. Over the past several years Maureen valiantly fought a rare form of cancer under the care of the University of Chicago Hospital Cancer Center. During this difficult journey Maureen continued to live her life to the fullest enjoying golf, theater, sporting events, concerts and world wide travel with family and friends. Maureen graduated from St. Andrew School, The Immaculata and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton. Following graduation Maureen began a lifelong management career with the Combined Insurance/AON Insurance Company. Maureen is survived by her 3 brothers: Dick Stailey(Kitty), his children Sue (Jim Johann), Terry, Thom(Lynn), Tim and stepchildren Kathy (Tai Matlin), Michael McFee, Dave (Laura) their children Michael, Mark (Sally) and Megan (David Word), Don (the late Dennis Powell). Maureen is also survived by 15 grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, and a large circle of friends. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents Julia and Les Stailey and her brother Bruce. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 3pm to 9pm at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Highway in Park Ridge. On Wednesday a visitation will be held beginning at 10:30am at St. Andrew Church 3645 N. Paulina Street in Chicago prior to the funeral Mass at 11:30am. Internment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Maureen's name to: The ,225 N. Michigan Avenue,suite 1200,Chicago,IL 60601 800-227-2345, The , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL 17,Chicago,IL 60601 312-335-8700 or to the . For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary