Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
7211 W Talcott
Chicago, IL
View Map
Maureen T. Allen

Maureen T. Allen Obituary
(nee Cooney) – Born in Keelbanada Tibohine, County Roscommon, Ireland. Loving wife of Henry for over 50 years; loving mother of William (Linda), Patrick (Anabella), Henry (Trisha), and Sheila; loving grandmother of Ryan, Claire, Brendon, Katie, Billy, and Sean; dear sister of Bessie (the late Joseph) McGeever, the late James (Mary) Cooney, and Walter (Rose) Cooney; loving sister-in-law to the Allen Family; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; friend to many. Retiree of Glenview Public Library. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Highway in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, friends and family are asked to meet at Immaculate Conception Church located at 7211 W Talcott in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Father's 8422 W. Windsor Avenue, Chicago, IL. 60656 or , 1140 W. Jackson, Chicago, IL. 60607. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019
