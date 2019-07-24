Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Alexander Church
Maureen T. Daleen
(nee Engeln), born September 1960. She was a devoted nurse for 30 years. Loving mother of Ryan & Lauren Daleen. Beloved daughter of Bernard & Patricia (nee Long) Engeln. Cherished sister of Kathleen (Ken) Risden & Colleen (Merril) Lieb. Dear aunt of Kate (Ely) Ripton, Tyler & Victoria Lieb. Visitation Friday, July 26th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, July 27th, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127TH STREET, PALOS HEIGHTS proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rush University Medical Center for Without Warning Alzheimer's Support Group, 1201 West Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, Illinois 60607 or visit http://rush.convio.net/mdaleen would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
