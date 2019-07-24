|
(nee Engeln), born September 1960. She was a devoted nurse for 30 years. Loving mother of Ryan & Lauren Daleen. Beloved daughter of Bernard & Patricia (nee Long) Engeln. Cherished sister of Kathleen (Ken) Risden & Colleen (Merril) Lieb. Dear aunt of Kate (Ely) Ripton, Tyler & Victoria Lieb. Visitation Friday, July 26th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, July 27th, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127TH STREET, PALOS HEIGHTS proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rush University Medical Center for Without Warning Alzheimer's Support Group, 1201 West Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, Illinois 60607 or visit http://rush.convio.net/mdaleen would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019