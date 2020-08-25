1/1
Maureen Thivel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Thivel (Nee Durcan). Beloved wife of the late Garald; loving daughter of Maud Devaney; Dear sister of Nancy (David) St John, Jimmy (Jenny) Devaney. Dear Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Fond step-mother of Jeff, James and Winmary. Sister-in-law to Joan (Jim) Dial. Native of Newport, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Long-time member of the Chicago Transit Authority, Local #308. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at Queen of All Saints Church. Interment Montrose Cemetery. For info 847-685-1002 or www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved