Maureen Thivel (Nee Durcan). Beloved wife of the late Garald; loving daughter of Maud Devaney; Dear sister of Nancy (David) St John, Jimmy (Jenny) Devaney. Dear Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Fond step-mother of Jeff, James and Winmary. Sister-in-law to Joan (Jim) Dial. Native of Newport, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Long-time member of the Chicago Transit Authority, Local #308. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at Queen of All Saints Church. Interment Montrose Cemetery. For info 847-685-1002 or www.cooneyfuneralhome.com