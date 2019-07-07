|
Maurice H. (Maury) Fantus 87, Beloved husband and best pal of Judith Aiello. Born to Sadie and Rudolph Fantus in Chicago, IL. Maury is survived by his twin daughters Laurie (Stephen) Lasar and Linda Fantus Channick (Craig Taffel). Adored "Grampa" of Elliot (Lori) Small, the late Sarah Channick, Dana (Abdullah)Qureshi and Melissa (Kyle) Goldman. Cherished brother of Edith (the late David) Fantus DeMar. Devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Proud professional for over 40 years in the printing industry and real estate entrepreneur. Active in his community throughout his life but especially with Access Living, Streeterville Organization Of Active Residents and the rights of people with disability. Maury was a fighter throughout his life and we cherish the loving assistance of Tenzin Nyandak, Garry Carreon and Jojo Coredero. A funeral will be held Monday at 1 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Rosehill. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Access Living, 115 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60654, www.accessliving.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 7 to July 8, 2019