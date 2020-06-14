Rev. Maurice J. Leahy
Rev. Maurice J. "Fr. Tony" Leahy, Age 92, Born into Eternal Life on June 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Nora and John J. Leahy. Fr. Tony was predeceased by his dear siblings, William (Eileen), Daniel (Kay), Catherine, John (Frances), Jill (Alfred) Martin, and Joan (William) Hayes. "Uncle Moe" was also dearly loved by his 33 nieces and nephews and countless grand nieces and grand nephews. Alumnus of St. Leo Grammar School and Leo H.S. (1945). Fr. Tony was ordained to the Dominican Order on May 19, 1955 in Dubuque, Iowa. His assignments included Fenwick H.S. in Oak Park, and parishes in Madison, WI and New Orleans, LA. He was then called to serve for many dedicated years as a prison Chaplain in the California Penal System with the Diocese of San Bernadino. In recent years, he assisted at St. Barnabas and Christ the King parishes in the Beverly area. Mass of Christian Burial and Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be private for the Leahy family. In memory of Fr. Tony, memorials to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 or St. Barnabas Imagine Campaign, 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, IL 60643 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 13, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Fr. Tony and all his family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
