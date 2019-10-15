Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Maurice Kahn D.D.S.
Maurice Kahn, D.D.S., beloved husband of the late Arlene for over 55 years; treasured father of Steven (Kate Jennes-Kahn), Sandy (Howard) Sturt and Michael (Cheryl); cherished grandpa of Dara (Ben) Peskin, Jeffrey Kahn, Miriam Kahn (David Elf), Adam Sturt, Bradley (Rebecca) Sturt, Aaron Kahn, Rachel Kahn and Jamie Kahn; longtime companion of the late Marilyn Amado. Maurice served as a medic in the Navy immediately following WWII. He practiced general dentistry in the Chicago loop area for over 40 years. Chapel service Wednesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his favorite charity, The (). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019
