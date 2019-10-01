Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Lipshutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Lipshutz

Add a Memory
Maurice "Morrie" Lipshutz, age 93, of Lincolnwood. Owner of Tenenbaum Hardware in Chicago since 1955. Iwo Jima survivor. Beloved husband for 60 years of the late Sondra Lipshutz, nee Tenenbaum; loving father of Hal (Ellen), Steven (Stacy) and Pam Lipshutz; adored grandfather of Melissa (Michael) Feinberg and Jordan Lipshutz; proud great grandfather of Bradley and Taylor Feinberg; cherished brother of the late Henrietta Lipshutz; devoted son of the late Julius and Bessie Lipshutz; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Service Wednesday, 10 am, at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Entombment Shalom Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Young Marines National Foundation www.youngmarinesfoundation.org or American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now