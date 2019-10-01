|
|
Maurice "Morrie" Lipshutz, age 93, of Lincolnwood. Owner of Tenenbaum Hardware in Chicago since 1955. Iwo Jima survivor. Beloved husband for 60 years of the late Sondra Lipshutz, nee Tenenbaum; loving father of Hal (Ellen), Steven (Stacy) and Pam Lipshutz; adored grandfather of Melissa (Michael) Feinberg and Jordan Lipshutz; proud great grandfather of Bradley and Taylor Feinberg; cherished brother of the late Henrietta Lipshutz; devoted son of the late Julius and Bessie Lipshutz; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Service Wednesday, 10 am, at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Entombment Shalom Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Young Marines National Foundation www.youngmarinesfoundation.org or American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019