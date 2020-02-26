|
Maurice P. Raizes, Age 90 of Highland Park, Illinois and Naples, Florida. Beloved husband for 66 years of Sandra (Nee) Cohon. Devoted son of the late Louis and Rose Raizes. Loving father of Sheryl (Steve) Regester, Elliot (Beth) Raizes, and Lorri (Ted) Bernstein. Proud grandfather of Shannon (Andy), Carrie (Chris), Jordan, Nikki, Tradd (Marissa), Byron, Max, Benny, Abri, David, Fea, and Satta. Special great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of Sheldon (Marilyn) Raizes of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and the late Janet (the late Heinz) Reach and brother-in-law of Susan and George Cohon of Toronto. While practicing law for 60 years and serving as managing partner of Cohon, Raizes, & Regal, Maury held many leadership roles in American Israel Chamber of Commerce, ORT, Jewish Federation of Chicago, Rotary Club of Chicago, Better Boys Foundation, Chicago and Illinois Bar Associations, University of Illinois Alumni Association and Habitat for Humanity. As a loving husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend, he set an example of unconditional love, strong integrity, and charity throughout his life. Services Friday, 10AM at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El,1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, Illinois. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020