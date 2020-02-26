Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
North Suburban Synagogue Beth El
1175 Sheridan Road
Highland Park, IL
View Map

Maurice P. Raizes

Add a Memory
Maurice P. Raizes Obituary
Maurice P. Raizes, Age 90 of Highland Park, Illinois and Naples, Florida. Beloved husband for 66 years of Sandra (Nee) Cohon. Devoted son of the late Louis and Rose Raizes. Loving father of Sheryl (Steve) Regester, Elliot (Beth) Raizes, and Lorri (Ted) Bernstein. Proud grandfather of Shannon (Andy), Carrie (Chris), Jordan, Nikki, Tradd (Marissa), Byron, Max, Benny, Abri, David, Fea, and Satta. Special great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of Sheldon (Marilyn) Raizes of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and the late Janet (the late Heinz) Reach and brother-in-law of Susan and George Cohon of Toronto. While practicing law for 60 years and serving as managing partner of Cohon, Raizes, & Regal, Maury held many leadership roles in American Israel Chamber of Commerce, ORT, Jewish Federation of Chicago, Rotary Club of Chicago, Better Boys Foundation, Chicago and Illinois Bar Associations, University of Illinois Alumni Association and Habitat for Humanity. As a loving husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend, he set an example of unconditional love, strong integrity, and charity throughout his life. Services Friday, 10AM at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El,1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, Illinois. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now