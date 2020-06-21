Maurice was a wonderful person , I like him a lot sorry that he died , I will remember him for all the good things he did for his family.
Maurice Rusnak, 93. Beloved son of the late Simon and the late Pearl Rusnak. Loving brother of the late Stewart (Jean) Rusnak and brother-in-law of Blanche Rusnak. Cherished uncle of Ruth (Sherman) Friedman, Renee (Mark) Brodsky, Sanford (the late Nancy) Rusnak and Diane (Ric) Bachrach. To keep everyone safe and healthy all services are private. Memorials in his memory to your favorite charity would be appreciated. To attend the funeral livestream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.