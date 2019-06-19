Thierry , Maurice V. Maurice V. Thierry, age 86, a longtime resident of Aurora, IL, passed away on June 13, 2019. He was born June 25, 1932 in Wauseon, OH. Maurice is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Dolores J. Thierry (nee Hahn); loving children Marc (Kristi) Thierry and Theresa (Craig) Williams; treasured grandchildren Emily, Andrew, and Rebekah Thierry and Adeline, Tessa, and Malin Williams; dear sister-in-law Patsy Thierry; fond uncle to several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Alfred Thierry; mother Marie (Peg) Allison; siblings Richard Thierry and Doris (Mearle) Dickerson. Maurice graduated from Bryan High School in Bryan, OH and then earned his Bachelor's of Science Degree from The Ohio State University. He proudly served our country as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army. Maurice spent the entirety of his career working with wire and cables starting at Anaconda to Canada Wire to Alcatel until retiring from Anamet. In retirement, he found serenity working for the Morton Arboretum. Maurice will be remembered as being passionate about fishing, boating, camping, gardening, cooking, painting, photography, and classical music. He was also a huge animal lover and loved his dogs dearly. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, his thoughts were impactful. He loved introducing people to the finer things in life such as classical music, the great outdoors, wonderful meals, etc. Maurice was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Family and friends to gather Saturday, June 22 for 2:00 Memorial Visitation until time of Memorial Service 5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. All are welcome to meet on Wednesday, June 26 for 11:00 AM inurnment with military honors. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Maurice's memory, donations to a humane society of the donor's choosing in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary