|
|
Maurice Wisel, age 87. Beloved husband of Alice Wisel nee Miller. Loving father of David (Audrey) Wisel and Lauren (Dean) Witter. Dear grandfather of Steven (Isabel) Wisel, Carlye (Ben) Adelson, Michelle (Rich) Geib, Jordan Witter and Taylor Witter; great-grandfather of Levon Wisel. Cherished brother of Judy Rosenblum and the late Leon Wisel, Shirley Grilli and Regina Starkman. Services, Friday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Central Avenue Synagogue, 874 Central Ave., Highland Park, IL 60035, www.nschabad.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019